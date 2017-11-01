Prince Charles and Camilla to visit Malaysia

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Britain's Prince Charles and wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, will undertake an official visit to Malaysia from Nov 2 to 8.

In an official statement on Tuesday (Oct 31), Wisma Putra said the royal couple will be accompanied by an official delegation from Clarence House as well as officials from the British High Commission, Kuala Lumpur for a full week in Malaysia.

"The Royal Highnesses will be visiting a number of places and participating in various significant events to commemorate the 60th anniversary of Malaysia-United Kingdom bilateral relations," Malaysia's foreign ministry added.

During this official visit, Prince Charles and Camilla are expected to engage with Malaysians from all walks of life, from royalty to students, underprivileged children, civil society and representatives from the business community.

This will be their first visit to Malaysia, and the historic event is expected to contribute towards the enhancement of the close and fraternal relations between the two countries.

The last two visits by the Royal British Monarch to Malaysia were by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh who attended the official opening of the 16th Commonwealth Games held in Kuala Lumpur from Sept 20, 1998 as well as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's visit to Malaysia in Sept 2012.

According to Wisma Putra, bilateral relations between both countries are broad-based and substantive, encompassing a wide range of areas including trade, investment, defence and security, education, digital economy, green technology, renewable energy, culture and tourism.

Britain is an important business partner as Malaysia is the UK's second largest export market in Asean and the UK is Malaysia's third largest trading partner in Europe.

Currently, there are more than 18,000 Malaysians studying in Britain.

In conjunction with the visit and to mark 60 years of bilateral relations between Malaysia and the UK, Pos Malaysia Berhad issued commemorative stamps on Tuesday.