DAVAO (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER/ASIA NEWS NETWORK ) - President Rodrigo Duterte broke down in tears on Saturday night (Dec 23) as he visited families of the victims who were trapped inside a mall in Davao City.

Duterte made the visit past 10pm at the New City Commercial Center (NCCC) Mall in Ma-a road, one of the city’s biggest malls.

Senior Inspector Ma. Teresita Gaspan, spokesperson of Davao City Police Office, said the fire started at around 9.30am on Saturday and continued to raze the building as of Sunday morning.

During his visit, photos sent by Malacanang showed Duterte weeping upon hearing the news that those who were trapped inside the building may have zero chance of survival.

The President then made the announcement to the families of the victims.

He was accompanied by Special Assistant to the President Christopher "Bong" Go, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, and Vice-Mayor Paolo Duterte.

The President also talked to Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) President Romulo Valles and Monsignor Paul Cuison who are offering spiritual support to the families of victims who are trapped inside the NCCC mall.

Vice-Mayor Duterte posted on his Facebook Page the name of those trapped with zero chance of survival.

Jessica Solis

Gantioco Celestial Jr

Ian Kiem Adlawan

Regine Generales

Christen Joy Garzon

Apple Jane Celades

Iana Apalacio

Jonas Basalan

Jim Benedict Quimsing

Kurtchin Angela Bangoy

Mary Joy Daluro

Randy Balcao

Rosyl Montanez

Missy Rose Artiaga

Analiza Penarejo

Christine Joy Ferraren

Ivan Roble

Christine Alviola

Alexandra Moreno Castillo

Hongijangjian- family not interviewed

Desiree Gayle Zacarias

Jesseca Samontina

Mary Louielyn Bongcayao

Nancy Loyd Abad

Jeffrey Sismar

Johani Matundo

Joyne Pabelonia

Elyn Joy Yorsua

Shiela Mae Bacaling

Mark Entera – family not interviewed

Charlyn Liwaya

Mikko Demafeliz

Roderick Antipuesto

Rhenzi Nova Muyco

Roderick Constantinopla

Venus Joy Kimpo

Janine Joy Obo



In a statement, Malacanang on Sunday sent condolences to the families of the fire victims.

"Our thoughts and prayers to the families and friends of the 37 missing persons of the New City Commercial Center fire in Davao City yesterday (Saturday)," Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement.

Roque assured the government would extend assistance to the families and relatives of the victims.

"The President went unannounced last night to the NCCC mall and assured the relatives of the victims that the government would extend help,” he said.

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), he said, was currently determining the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage.

"Let us include them in our prayers in this moment of grief," he said.