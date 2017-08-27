Practising hard for Malaysia's 60th anniversary

Students rehearsing for Malaysia's National Day parade, themed "Negaraku Sehati Sejiwa" or "My Country, One Heart, One Soul", at Dataran Merdeka in Kuala Lumpur yesterday. The rainy weather did not dampen the spirit of the students, who were among the 15,000 participants practising hard for the big day. This Thursday will mark the 60th anniversary of Malaysia's independence from British colonial rule. The celebrations are expected to be unique and nostalgic as Dataran Merdeka, or Merdeka Square, undergoes a makeover to re-enact scenes from the first independence ceremony held in 1957.