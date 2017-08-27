Practising hard for Malaysia's 60th anniversary

PHOTO: FOTOBERNAMA
Published
1 hour ago

Students rehearsing for Malaysia's National Day parade, themed "Negaraku Sehati Sejiwa" or "My Country, One Heart, One Soul", at Dataran Merdeka in Kuala Lumpur yesterday. The rainy weather did not dampen the spirit of the students, who were among the 15,000 participants practising hard for the big day. This Thursday will mark the 60th anniversary of Malaysia's independence from British colonial rule. The celebrations are expected to be unique and nostalgic as Dataran Merdeka, or Merdeka Square, undergoes a makeover to re-enact scenes from the first independence ceremony held in 1957.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on August 27, 2017, with the headline 'Practising hard for Malaysia's 60th anniversary'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

#WhatDrivesYou: Leading technovations of the future
Reduce your fuel usage with these handy tips
Home-grown furniture maker thrives through three generations
Indulge yourself in the capital city of Australia