Port Dickson crash driver out on bail

The driver of a tipper truck that crashed into the car of a Singaporean family in the Malaysian town of Port Dickson, killing all four of them, has been released on police bail.

Port Dickson police chief Zainudin Ahmad said the 54-year-old man, whose remand order ended on Sunday, was released on the same day on police bond with one surety until Feb 22.

"We were advised by the deputy public prosecutor to complete our investigations first before taking the case to court and charging him," the police chief told The Straits Times. "We're looking to do so after we receive the full reports from the chemistry department and Puspakom (Malaysia's main vehicle inspection company). But it will take a while for both to be ready."

Mr Zainudin had previously said that the driver's blood and urine samples tested negative for alcohol and drugs, but the samples had been sent to the chemistry department to see if there were other elements in his system. A background check on the driver is understood to have found that he has a clean record. During questioning, the driver claimed that the truck's brake had failed, prompting the police to send the vehicle to Puspakom for a thorough check.

The gruesome crash last Wednesday happened at the intersection of Jalan Lukut Sepang, and involved five vehicles.

The four Singaporean victims were Mr Rosli Samad, 54; his wife Madam Maimuna Sapari, 51; and their two daughters Nur Amalina Rosli, 21; and Dayana Sarah Rosli, 18. They were on holiday and believed to be on their way back to Singapore when tragedy struck around 2.30pm.

Photos of the crash, which involved the family's Honda Stream, a tipper truck, a Mercedes-Benz SUV, a Perodua Myvi and a motorcycle, began circulating on social media that afternoon.

The passengers of the Honda Stream died at the scene and were taken to Port Dickson Hospital, while Mr Rosli died en route to Seremban Hospital.

Fearing for his safety, the tipper truck driver had abandoned his vehicle and fled on foot after the accident. He turned himself in at the Lukut Police Station at around 5.30pm on the same day.

The four victims were buried in Singapore last Thursday evening.