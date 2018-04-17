Polling data online for voters to check

PETALING JAYA • Malaysian voters can now check where to cast their ballots for the general election via the Election Commission's online site or mobile phone app.

Information on voters' polling stations and channels was placed online yesterday.

The information is available at www.spr.gov.my and the MySPR Semak mobile app available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. Voters can also check their polling details by calling local number 03-8892 7018 or sending an SMS to 15888.

Malaysia's 14th general election will be held on May 9. Nomination of candidates is set for April 28, while early voting is on May 5.

May 9 has been declared a national public holiday to enable Malaysians to exercise their right to vote.

