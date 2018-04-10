Malaysia election: Police start probe on 'abusive and offensive' comments made against Johor Crown Prince

JOHOR BARU - Police in Johor have started investigations into several Facebook comments made against the Johor Crown Prince who had made commented on the state of Malaysian politics over the weekend.

The probe was launched after several police reports were made against those who made abusive and offensive comments against Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, said Johor police chief Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd, as quoted by The Malay Mail Online (MMO) news site on Tuesday (10 April).

"Let us investigate the allegations first as we need to also determine the extent of the words used and also the Facebook users' identity," Datuk Mohd Khalil told MMO, without revealing the number of police reports received.

He said the police will not allow any parties to publish or write comments that are false, offensive, abusive or touch on sensitivities.

Tunku Ismail told voters on the Facebook site of his football team on Saturday not to be deceived by a "forked-tongue individual", in what is seen a reference to former prime minister Tun Mahathir Mohamad who is now an opposition leader.

"Our neighbouring countries and I believe that if a ship has been sailing fine for many years but has an issue due to its skipper, do not fix it with a new engine," the prince wrote.

His opinion received 14,000 comments and 22,000 shares as of Tuesday, with many telling the prince to stay out of politics and that Malaysians are suffering from cost of living issues. Many were more direct, saying it is time to change the federal government.

Malaysian police and the Internet regulator had in the past gone after social media users whose comments were deemed "insulting" to the royal houses, including Johor's.

Mr Mohd Khalil, the Johor police chief, said police have initiated investigations under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for improper use of network facilities.

He advised people to be careful and avoid being overtly emotional when commenting on social media, MMO reported.