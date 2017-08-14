Police detain 249 youngsters during raid in KLCC area

KUALA LUMPUR • Malaysian police detained 249 children and teenagers in the vicinity of the Kuala Lumpur City Centre (KLCC) complex on Saturday evening as part of a crime prevention raid ahead of the South-east Asian Games.

Police seized weapons, such as pocket knives and knuckle dusters, believed to be used in criminal activities, as well as drugs from the teenagers.

Police chief Mohd Sukri Kaman of the Dang Wangi division that includes the KLCC area said the youngsters, aged between 10 and 17, were picked up during a three- hour operation that began at 7pm.

He said the raid was conducted after police received a report about them disturbing and threatening the safety of the public and tourists in the area.

The operation was dubbed Ops Rimau, or Operation Tiger. The mascot for the SEA Games, or KL2017, that Malaysia is hosting between Aug 19 and 30 is a tiger.

The landmark KLCC complex, featuring the Petronas Twin Towers, has a huge park that is popular with families and teenagers on weekends.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Mohd Sukri told reporters: "We want to maintain peaceful environment in the city in view of the KL2017 and we hope other teenagers would observe good behaviour and show some respect to the public and tourists alike."

Some events during the Games will be held at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre next to KLCC.

BERNAMA