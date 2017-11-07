PM Najib visits Penang to assess flood situation

BUTTERWORTH (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak arrived here on Tuesday morning (Nov 7) to assess the flood situation in Penang.

He was greeted upon his arrival at the Royal Malaysia Air Force base here by Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng.

Najib was accompanied by his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor. Also present was Transport Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai.

The prime minister visited the Central Seberang Prai district office after touching down at about 9.45am and was given a briefing on the flood situation.

He is expected to visit Kampung Tanjung Putus in Permatang Pauh and SM Agama Ar-Ridwan where he will meet some 200 flood victims who are being temporarily housed at the school.

Almost the whole of Penang was submerged in 0.2m to 1m of water from strong winds and heavy rain since Saturday, which also uprooted several trees.

The flood which has claimed seven lives is reported to be the worst ever experienced by the state.