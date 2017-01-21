PM Najib says he's looking forward to working with President Trump

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has congratulated US President Donald Trump on his inauguration.

"He takes office after an extraordinary journey which showed that politicians can never take voters for granted. He spoke for an America that felt it had been ignored for too long. Now is the time to govern for all Americans," Mr Najib wrote on his Facebook page on Saturday afternoon (Jan 21).

The Prime Minister said he looks forward to working with Mr Trump, and also noted that the relationship between the US and Malaysia has grown in recent years, culminating in a comprehensive partnership in 2014.

"I am confident that under his and my leadership, the relationship between the US and Malaysia will strengthen and we will be steadfast partners for peace and prosperity in the region," he added.

Mr Trump was inaugurated as the 45th president of the US in Washington on Friday (1am Saturday Jan 21, Singapore time).