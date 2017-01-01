Pilot fired after slurred announcement

JAKARTA • An Indonesian pilot who stumbled through airport security and repeatedly dropped his belongings before making a slurred announcement to his 154 passengers from the cockpit has been fired.

Mr Albert Burhan, chief executive of budget airline Citilink, a subsidiary of national flag carrier Garuda Indonesia, has offered to resign to take responsibility for the incident.

YouTube footage showed pilot Tekad Purna, 32, staggering through a metal detector at airport security and dropping his bag and belongings several times after arriving late for his flight on Wednesday from Surabaya to Jakarta.

After hearing a garbled and slurred announcement from the cockpit, scared passengers reported the pilot, accusing him of being drunk or on drugs. The flight took off later with a new pilot, but several of the passengers decided to cancel.

"The result of the investigation so far is sufficient for our management to take a firm decision and fire the pilot," said Citilink spokesman Benny Siga Butarbutar.

The Indonesian authorities have issued a warning to the airline over the incident.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE