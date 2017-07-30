Piko-Taro wows crowd at Malaysian shopping mall with PPAP song

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The Japanese sensation known for his PPAP (Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen) song took centrestage at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur with a decidedly Malaysian flavour, as he infused his popular little tune with nasi lemak and satay.

In his maiden visit to Malaysia, 44-year-old Piko-Taro, clad brightly in his trademark shiny yellow get-up with a shawl that had leopard and snake prints, gave an energetic performance before a large gathering of locals and foreigners.

The comedian-singer swayed and danced as he belted out his signature tune and another fun song called I Like Orange Juice!.

The crowd roared with delight when he greeted them with "Apa khabar?" and later gave an encore of PPAP using the favourite Malaysian food in its lyrics.

His visit was organised by G-Yu Creative in conjunction with the inaugural three-day Japan Expo Malaysia 2017, which ends on Sunday (July 30).

Pikotaro also got his young fans onstage to perform with him during his half-hour showcase at the shopping mall on Saturday.

Among his fans was Japanese Higashikawa, who was with his seven-year-old son Ko.

"Ko is a big fan. He has known Piko-Taro since he was five. He enjoyed the show a lot," said the father.

Eight-year-old Wadi Bakri said: "I love Pikotaro's moustache and his catchy songs."

The Kuala Lumpur boy was overjoyed when he got Piko-Taro's signature on his arm.

Hisashi Takahashi, also from Japan and who brought along a pineapple, said he loves the pop singer for his quirky sense of humour.

Piko-Taro rose to fame last year when PPAP went viral on YouTube.