Phnom Penh Post joins Asia News Network

PHNOM PENH • The Phnom Penh Post, Cambodia's leading English daily, has joined the Asia News Network (ANN), an alliance now comprising 23 media outlets in 19 countries, including The Straits Times.

The Phnom Penh Post's CEO, Mr Alex Odom, signed an agreement with Mr Pana Janviroj, the executive director of ANN, in the Cambodian capital city last Thursday, witnessed by Mr Torben Stephan, director of Konrad Adenauer Siftung Media Programme Asia.

ANN is the world's most active media alliance, established in 1999. Members exchange news and commentaries on a daily basis to enhance Asian reporting on global affairs.

The alliance operates editorial support offices in Delhi, Bangkok and Phnom Penh with a daily e-newsletter and a website (asianews.network).

It also hosts conferences and workshops related to regional affairs. The ANN charter allows for each country to have one English language media as a member and one vernacular media.

In Cambodia, Rasmei Kampuchea, the leading Cambodian language daily, is also a member.

Founded in 1992, the Phnom Penh Post was initially published as a fortnightly newspaper, before becoming a daily in 2008.

It is the oldest existing independent newspaper in any language in Cambodia, and is read by thousands of foreigners and Cambodians, with subscribers in 35 countries around the globe.

It has both English and Khmer editions, and also a thriving online presence, with over five million followers on Facebook, reaching more readers than ever.

