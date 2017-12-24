Philippines storm death toll climbs to 182: Police

MANILA (REUTERS/AFP) – The death toll from a tropical storm in the southern Philippines hit 182 early on Sunday (Dec 24), with 153 people still missing, police said.

Tropical Storm Tembin has lashed the country’s second largest island of Mindanao since Friday, triggering flash floods and mudslides.

Regional officials confirmed more fatalities in three provinces and one city, after rescuers pulled dozens of bodies from a swollen river.

One man was killed by a crocodile while securing his boat as the storm bore down on the western island of Palawan, police said.

The death toll had earlier been put at 133, with dozens missing.

“We’re are still trying to confirm reports of a farming village buried by a mudslide,” said Ryan Cabus, an official in Tubod town.

He said power and communication lines to the area had been cut, complicating rescue efforts.

The weather bureau said the storm had gathered strength over the Sulu Sea and was packing winds of up 80kmh and moving west at 20kmh.

It was heading out over the sea by mid-day on Saturday and would have moved clear of the Philippines by Monday, it added.

Emergency workers, soldiers, police and volunteers were being mobilised to search for survivors, clear debris, and restore power and communications.



Residents wade through a flooded street in Cagayan City on Dec 22, after the Cagayan River overflowed, caused by heavy rains brought by Tropical Storm Tembin. PHOTO: AFP



The earlier 133 deaths were reported in various places including Tubod, El Salvador and Munai towns in Lanao del Norte province.

In Zamboanga del Norte province, police said at least 30 people had been killed in the town of Sibuco town and six in Salug.

Three people were killed in Bukidnon province, while politicians in Lanao del Sur province said seven people had drowned in flash floods there.

Sixty-four people were reported missing in floods and landslides, according to a tally of reports from officials and police.

The Philippines is battered by about 20 typhoons every year, bringing death and destruction, usually to the poorest communities.

Tembin struck less than a week after Tropical Storm Kai Tak devastated the central Philippines, leaving 54 dead and 24 missing.