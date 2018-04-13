Philippines to probe data breach involving 1.2m Filipino Facebook users

MANILA - The Philippines will investigate reports that a British consulting firm at the centre of a data mining scandal linked to the 2016 United States presidential race harvested information on about 1.2 million Filipino Facebook users.

The aim is to "determine whether there is unauthorised processing of personal data of Filipinos, and other possible violations of the Data Privacy Act of 2012", National Privacy Commission (NPC) head Raymund Liboro said in a letter to Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

The move followed an admission by Mr Zuckerberg before the United States Congress that Facebook allowed Cambridge Analytica, a political consultancy hired by the Trump campaign, to siphon the information of at least 87 million Facebook users and use it to target political messages.

Outside of the US, the Philippines was the source of the most amount of Facebook data collected by Cambridge Analytica.

A post written last week by Facebook chief technology officer Mike Schroepfer said the data of 1,175,870 Filipino users may have been improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica.

"The identification of 1.18 million Filipinos who may have been affected by the Cambridge Analytica incident is alarming and may be a symptom of a deeper problem that could pose risks to Filipino Facebook users," Mr Liboro said in his letter to Mr Zuckerberg.

He said the NPC "will particularly look into how Facebook shares the personal data of Filipino users with third parties".

"It will also address the bigger picture of protecting the data privacy rights of the millions of Filipinos who use Facebook in their daily lives," he added.

The South China Morning Post reported that the consultancy's parent firm, Strategic Communications Laboratories (SCL), boasted on its website that it helped get Mr Rodrigo Duterte elected to the presidency in 2016 by rebranding him from being "kind and honourable" to a tough crime fighter.

Mr Duterte beat four other candidates, largely on a promise to rid the Philippines of crime and corruption.

In a news briefing shortly after he arrived from the Boao Forum in China on Friday (April 13), Mr Duterte dismissed reports that he had help from Cambridge Analytica.

"I don't know anything about that. I don't even know what it (Cambridge Analytica) is. Honestly, I don't believe in surveys," he said.

"Why would I pay Cambridge to work for my campaign? I probably would've lost if I had. It's all nonsense talk."

One of his top campaign officials has denied having business dealings with Cambridge Analytica.

Mr Jose Gabriel La Vina, who was Mr Duterte's social media director, told the online news site Rappler that while he recalled meeting Cambridge's now suspended chief executive Alexander Nix at a forum organised by the National Press Club in 2015, "we couldn't afford a consultant like him".

But Mr La Vina admitted that Mr Nix's presentation during the forum "influenced my work".

"I picked up on the idea of elections being driven by emotions, and also that was what was happening on the Facebook battlefield," he told Rappler.

Mr Duterte's political party was known to have hired strategists who helped him transform his modest online presence, creating an army of Facebook personalities and bloggers worldwide.

His large base of followers - enthusiastic and often vicious - was sometimes called the "Duterte Die-Hard Supporters", or simply DDS.

They targeted some 44 million Filipinos who were online, with nine in 10 having Facebook accounts.