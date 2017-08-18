Philippines condemns Barcelona attack, 4 Filipinos among injured

MANILA (PHILIPPINE INQUIRER/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The Philippine government on Friday (Aug 18) condemned the deadly attack in Barcelona, Spain that left at least 13 people dead and injured around a hundred others, including four Filipinos.

"The Philippines condemns in the strongest terms this disturbing act of terror perpetrated by extremists against innocent men, women and children in Barcelona," Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano said in a statement.

"We stand in solidarity with the people of Catalonia and all of Spain and the rest of the world as we fight this common scourge," he added.

A van plowed through pedestrians in Barcelona's Las Ramblas tourist district on Thursday, killing 13 people and injuring around a hundred others, most of whom were tourists. The Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) claimed responsibility for the attack, while Spanish police said they killed four suspected terrorists in Cambrils.

Philippine Presidential Spokesman Ernesto Abella said in a statement: "We are one with the peace-loving people of the international community in condemning this latest attack in Spain on Thursday that left at least 13 people dead and injured more than 100 others." "Our hearts and prayers go out to the families and loved ones of the innocent victims who perished and those who got injured in Barcelona," he said.

Four members of a Filipino-Irish family were hurt in the attack, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said. The agency, however, did not release the names of those who were hurt but said that the Philippine Honorary Consulate went to the hospital to check on them.

Quoting a report from Honorary Consul Jordi Puig Roches, the DFA said the mother and her daughter have been discharged, but the father and the son are still under observation in hospital, and are being assisted by the Irish Honorary Consul there.

The DFA said the Philippine Embassy in Madrid and the Honorary Consulate in Barcelona have been in touch with authorities and leaders of the Filipino communities there to make sure that the 20,000 other Filipino residents of the north-eastern Spanish city are safe.