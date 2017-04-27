Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte says pointless discussing China's island-building at Asean summit

MANILA (REUTERS) - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday (April 27) said it was pointless discussing at a summit of South-east Asian leaders China's building of artificial islands in the South China Sea, and no one dared to pressure Beijing anyway.

Duterte told reporters it was also not worth discussing with counterparts of the Association of South-east Asian Nations (Asean) last year's international arbitration ruling, which invalidated China's claim to most of the South China Sea.

He said the Philippines, which is Asean chair this year, could not alone force China to abide by it.

The summit will be held this weekend.