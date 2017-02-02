Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte says he will issue an order on military role in drug war

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte speaking during the oath-taking ceremony for newly appointed generals at the presidential palace in Manila on Jan 31, 2017.
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte speaking during the oath-taking ceremony for newly appointed generals at the presidential palace in Manila on Jan 31, 2017.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
1 hour ago

MANILA (REUTERS) - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Thursday (Feb 2) he intended to write an executive order that would allow the military to help in his fight against illicit drugs, which he said was a national security threat.

Duterte reiterated he had no need to declare martial law, as he has threatened to do on numerous occasions.

The Philippines on Monday suspended all police operations in the drug crackdown, due to deep-rooted corruption in the force.

Duterte has placed an anti-drugs agency in charge of the campaign and wants the military to help.

