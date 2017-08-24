Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on son's alleged shady deals: Prove it and I'll resign

MANILA (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - President Rodrigo Duterte dared accusers of his son, Davao City Vice-Mayor Paolo Duterte, to present evidence of corrupt dealings with the Bureau of Customs (BOC), vowing to resign if the accusations could be proven.

"This is a nationwide broadcast. So I might as well tell you: I am not defending my son. Prove it is true, and I will resign," Mr Duterte said in a speech on Wednesday (Aug 23) during the inauguration of Solar Philippines, a solar panel factory.

Mr Paolo's name has been dragged into the corruption issue at the BOC after he was linked with the Davao Group, allegedly with dubious deals at the agency.

The President also defended his son from critics who claimed he was smuggling goods through Customs.