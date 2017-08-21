Penang state Cabinet minister Phee Boon Poh denies having huge sums in bank accounts

GEORGE TOWN - Penang state Cabinet minister Phee Boon Poh, facing investigation by anti-graft authorities over an illegal factory in Sungai Lembu, on Monday (Aug 21) denied having RM2 million (S$635,390) in his bank accounts.

Phee, 66, also said he had not been served any notice by the Malaysian Anti- Corruption Commisson (MACC) informing him that his personal bank accounts had been frozen.

"My family and I were shocked to read false newspaper reports that RM2 million cash in my four personal bank accounts have been frozen by MACC,'' the New Straits Times quoted him as saying at a news conference in Komtar.

"I do not have RM2 million in these personal accounts as reported," he said.

It was reported on Sunday that MACC had frozen Phee's bank accounts early last week. An MACC source had claimed that the total amount found in the four accounts amounted to nearly RM2 million.

MACC and other government agencies had raided an illegal carbon filter processing factory in Sungai Lembu on Aug 10. MACC later raided the Seberang Perai Municipal Council (MPSP) licencing department office as well as Phee's office.

Phee is being investigated under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009 for allegedly writing two letters to MPSP, urging it not to take action against the illegal factory.

On Aug 11, Phee, who is the State Welfare, Caring Society and Environment Committee chairman and Sungai Puyu assemblyman, was arrested. Factory owner Edmond Gan Eu Lee, 37, and his father Gan Buck Hee, 70, who started the factory about 30 years ago, were also detained.

They were released on Aug 14 after the Penang High Court set aside their remand orders, The Star Online reported.

Judicial Commissioner Datuk Abdul Wahab Mohamed ruled that the five-day remand issued on Aug 12 contravened Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code. The MACC, however, intends to appeal the decision.