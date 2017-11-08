Penang slowly recovers from severe floods

GEORGE TOWN (BERNAMA) - The situation in flood-affected areas in Penang continued to improve with the number of evacuees dropping to 3,482 as of 6am Wednesday (Nov 8), compared to 5,729 on Tuesday night.

A spokesman of the Police Flood Operations Room said the evacuees were being housed at 25 relief centres in Seberang Perai Utara and Seberang Perai Tengah.

"Up to 2,588 evacuees are at 13 relief centres in Seberang Perai Utara and 894 at 12 centres in Seberang Perai Tengah," he said.

He added that the weather in Penang is also improving.

Almost the whole of Penang was affected by floods following gale-force winds and heavy rain that struck the state last Saturday, prompting Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng to appeal for federal assistance.

The floods claimed seven lives, and the wind and rain damaged property and uprooted trees in several areas.