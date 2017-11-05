Penang paralysed by floods, police and military deployed

GEORGE TOWN - Malaysia's police and military have been deployed to help Penang after it was inundated with up to four metres of water following an overnight storm that lasted 18 hours until Sunday (Nov 5) morning.

According to reports, at least two have died due to the storm - a 75-year-old man and another elderly woman, whose identity has not yet been ascertained.

A ferry washed ashore in Butterworth, the main town of mainland Penang, while a landslide-cum-sinkhole tore up a road in front of a row of newly built luxury houses.

The capital of George Town was awash with muddy brown water, as local residents rushed to save their belongings from rising waters in the wee hours of the morning.

Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng said he had called Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi at 3.30am for assistance.

"The situation is become more critical. Water is still rising, the wind is still strong, and waters are up to 10 to 12 feet, above roofs in Penang island," he said in a Facebook posting shortly after the call. "(Datuk Seri Zahid) has promised to send the Armed Forces to save Penang island."



Members of Malaysia's armed forces participating in rescue efforts in Penang. PHOTO: FACEBOOK / HISHAMMUDDIN HUSSEIN



The Star reported that personnel forces were deployed at 8.30am Sunday to help with rescue and relief operations.

Dr Ahmad Zahid said the National Security Council was notified immediately after he received the distress call.

A resident of George Town Sherilyn Kang told The Straits Times that her family has been unable to sleep all night as they worked to rescue their property.



"The water has still not subsided so we can't clean up yet," she said at 10am, about five hours after rain stopped falling.

She added that this flood was worse than one which hit the northern state in September as "my house has never flooded before and now we have 30cm of water".

"This is the worst in Penang history," she said.

Several flights into Penang were cancelled last night due to the storm and about 2,000 people are now in evacuation centres across the state, which is now littered with fallen trees and debris even in places where there are no floodwaters.

Seberang Prai on the mainland was the worst-hit areas with over 1,700 evacuees with the island itself hosting 228 people who had to abandon their homes.

“We are now waiting for the army to arrive from the Sungai Petani camp to assist flood victims, namely those in central Seberang Prai,” Mr Lim said in a pre-dawn briefing referring to the military base in nearby Kedah state.