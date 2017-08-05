Penang hotel's antiques auctioned off to settle rent

GEORGE TOWN • A treasure trove of historical artefacts that adorned a heritage hotel in Penang has been auctioned off after its operators could not pay the rent.

Regarded as the first Chinese heritage hotel in Penang, 1881 Chong Tian, which sits in a row of 130- year-old shophouses, was ornately furnished with valuable antiques.

But a Sessions Court bailiff and court-appointed auctioneer went to the property in Jalan Pintal Tali on Thursday and auctioned off 108 artefacts, mostly antiques from China.

They included 34 vases, 18 paintings, 16 lamps, 10 chairs, six wood carvings, six cupboards, three prayer altars, two woven baskets, a table, a bed and a set of chinaware.

Even a reception counter and three air coolers were auctioned off.

A dejected Mr Seah Kok Heng, the hotel's managing director, stood resignedly as all the items went under the hammer to one of seven bidders for RM125,000 (S$40,000).

"These antiques are priceless. I spent more than 10 years collecting them. It was my dream to build a hotel full of antiques. I felt tourists would love it," said Mr Seah.

He added that he bought the antiques from old families in Penang and other states.

The hotel's top room, the Seah Suite, has a published walk-in room rate of RM2,188 a night, with promotional rates of RM800 to RM1,000 a night.

Of the other 10 suites, all given Chinese surnames, the cheapest are the Tan and Chua suites, with a published rate of RM588 a night and promotional rates of about RM300 a night.

According to the writ of possession dated June 5, the court bailiff was given the authority by the Sessions Court to hold an auction for plaintiff Khoo Chooi Poh to recover RM126,809.59 that the hotel owed in rent, interest and costs.

The court also ordered Mr Seah to vacate lots 38 and 40 of the hotel premises. The hotel takes up three lots. After the auction, workers built a wooden partition to separate the two possessed lots from the remaining one, lot 42.

A check with the hotel's receptionist found that a guest from Indonesia was affected. "My boss will arrange another hotel room for the guest," a receptionist said.

Mr Seah said that the Sessions Court delivered its summary judgment on April 13. "I appealed to the High Court and the hearing was set for Aug 21. I applied for a stay of execution pending the hearing but it was dismissed," he told a press conference.

He said he was unhappy that the writ of possession was issued without a requisite judgment prescribed under the Rules of Court 2012.

The appointed auctioneer was Ms Salina Hanum Md Ridzuan of Zuan & Son Auctioneer and the auction was witnessed by bailiff Mohd Anuar Mokhtar.

