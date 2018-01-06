Penang hit by floods for the third time

GEORGE TOWN (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Some 20 houses located on a slope in Hong Seng Estate in Mount Erskine were flooded due to blocked underground drainage.

"Not again!" was the reaction of factory worker S. Kalaiselvi, 42, who found herself neck-deep in water at her house at 2am on Friday (Jan 5) after a three-hour downpour.

She waded through the water to higher ground with her parents, who are in their 60s.

"I have been living here for 26 years and only now am I seeing such floods," said Kalaiselvi, who also had to move out when her house was hit by the massive floods on Nov 4 and 5 last year.

At the site, firemen had to install a water pump to draw out the rainwater, which flooded most of the units to waist level at one point.

It was the third time that the area was flooded since October last year.

Last Oct 30, blocked underground drainage caused floodings affecting six houses during an evening downpour, followed by massive floods during the Nov 4 and 5 storm.

On Sept 29 last year, seven houses in the estate were also affected by soil erosion.

Consultant engineer Datuk Lim Kok Khong had said the soil erosion was due to water seeping under the ground.

Kebun Bunga assemblyman Cheah Kah Peng, who has been barred from helping out with the registration of flood victims for the one-off RM700 (S$232) aid given by the Penang government, was also there but offered no concrete solution to the floods in the area.

Pulau Tikus assemblyman Yap Soo Huey said nine houses had to be demolished to make way for repair works.

She said they had offered owners of the nine affected houses a low medium-cost unit each as compensation, but the residents insisted on staying put.

Earlier, Penang Flood Mitigation Committee chairman Chow Kon Yeow said the latest floods were caused by the continuous downpour that began on Thursday evening.

"The rain also coincided with a 2.34mm high tide at 2.30am yesterday," he said.

Chow said the short-term measures to deal with the floods were to dig and deepen the rivers, and carry out upgrading and cleaning works at riverbanks to ensure that there were no blockages.

In Bukit Mertajam, a low wall sealing off the entrance to a lorry driver's house prevented it from being submerged in floodwaters all over again.

While the water on the road outside was up to knee level, Heng Kai Chin's home remained relatively dry, thanks to the metre-high barrier of cement and bricks.

But Heng, 43, still skipped work on Friday to keep an eye on the flooding.

A state flood report said water had entered at least 100 homes in Bukit Mertajam.