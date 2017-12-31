Penang Hill train service resumes, much to visitors' delight

GEORGE TOWN (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Thousands of visitors excitedly thronged the popular Penang Hill, and many of them made a beeline to use the funicular train service which resumed on Saturday (Dec 30), after it was disrupted for nearly two months when the tracks were damaged due to landslides.

Self-employed Will Tan, 30, said he was delighted that the hill train service was back.

"I took the opportunity to bring my family here since we missed the cool fresh air up here," he said.

Tourist Bim Kanjanee, 43, from Bangkok, was spotted having a laugh with her parents, Dr Pichet Chantranawuapong, 80, and Ms Kanyaree Chantranawuapong, 76.

"It's so picturesque up here. We're here on a New Year holiday for four days. We arrived yesterday and will be leaving on New Year's Day," she said, adding that it was their first visit to Penang.

Her father, Dr Pichet, said they were enjoying themselves in Penang and at all of its attractions so far.

The Penang Hill funicular train service was disrupted when the tracks were damaged due to landslides caused by the storm on Nov 4 and 5.



Passengers disembarking from the funicular train at Penang Hill. PHOTO: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK



Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng said that Penang Hill was badly affected due to 194 landslides at different segments on the hill.

He stressed that the landslides at Penang Hill were not due to development, but rather a natural disaster.