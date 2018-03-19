Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng hits back with photos of BN leaders with wife of graft suspect

GEORGE TOWN (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng has responded to online photos of him with a graft suspect by producing photos of Barisan Nasional leaders with the wife of the graft suspect.

"Will the BN media question and seek explanations from the BN minister about them taking photos with the Indian businessman's wife?" asked Mr Lim when distributing the photos on Monday (March 19).

The suspect, a 37-year-old businessman with the honorific "Datuk Seri", is being questioned by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for allegedly receiving RM19 million (S$6.4 million) to "help settle" the agency's probe on the controversial undersea tunnel project in Penang.

Photos of the businessman with Mr Lim, who is also secretary-general of the federal opposition Democratic Action Party, have been spreading online.

Mr Lim has brushed off criticism from members of the ruling coalition BN, saying he had taken photographs with numerous personalities in the course of his job. He denied having any dealings with the businessman.

"Looking at so many photos of his wife with BN leaders, it is clear that both of them are strong BN supporters."

"That is why the BN media is advised to remember 'not to throw stones when you live in glass houses'," he told a press conference on Monday.

The businessman is the fifth person to be arrested as the MACC probes payments made in relation to the RM6.3 billion project which includes the construction of a 7.2km undersea tunnel connecting Gurney Drive on the island to Bagan Ajam in north Butterworth.