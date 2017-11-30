Penang airport to be upgraded to serve 12 million passengers

GEORGE TOWN - Penang's international airport will be expanded and upgraded to double its passenger capacity, Malaysia's Transport Ministry confirmed on Thursday (Nov 30).

According to a written reply in Parliament by Transport Minister Liow Tiong Lai, the airport's passenger capacity will be raised to 12 million passengers a year from the current 6.5 million, reported the Malay Mail Online.

"Currently, Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad are still in discussions on the implementation of the expansion plan," the reply stated.

Penang chief minister and MP for Bagan Lim Guan Eng had submitted a question asking the ministry for details of the expansion plan as the airport was already operating beyond its maximum capacity.

In his reply Datuk Seri Liow said the costs could not yet be determined as the expansion plan was not finalised.

According to the transport ministry, total passenger numbers for Penang airport as at Oct 2017 had grown 8.2 per cent from the same period the previous year, to reach 5.92 million passengers.

No details were given on when the upgrading work would begin or be completed, reported news site freemalaysiatoday.com. Previously, Mr Liow was reported to have said that the government was planning to upgrade Penang airport to manage 10 million passengers per year by 2025.