PAS' Mohd Khairuddin to join PKR: The Star

KLANG (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Mohd Khairuddin Othman will leave PAS and cross over to PKR at an event attended by Datuk Seri Azmin Ali on Sunday (Apr 8) night in Paya Jaras.

When contacted, the Paya Jaras assemblyman confirmed the move to The Star.

"I will join PKR together with Chinese and Indian members of my PAS supporters club,'' said Mohd Khairuddin.

He will make the crossover announcement at an event where Azmin, the PKR deputy chief, is scheduled to deliver a speech. Azmin is also the Selangor Mentri Besar.

Many are puzzled why Mohd Khairuddin is moving to PKR instead of PAS splinter party Amanah.

A Pakatan Harapan source said it was probably because Mohd Khairuddin had made disparaging statements against Amanah and its founding members when it was formed.

The relationship between Mohd Khairuddin and the PAS leadership has been tense since late last year (2017) after the assemblyman voiced his reservations over three-cornered fights with Pakatan Rakyat candidates.

The assemblyman, who was then state PAS secretary, was dropped from his party position after barely four months.

Earlier this year, Mohd Khairuddin told an online news portal he was probably dropped because of his views on contesting against Pakatan as well as his friendly ties with the Selangor state government.

At least four other PAS elected representatives are also expected to move to PKR after Mohd Khairuddin.

Mohd Khairuddin won the Paya Jaras seat in the 2013 election after beating Barisan Nasional incumbent Muhammad Bushro Mat Johor with a 5,522 majority.

He received 21,808 votes as opposed to Muhammad Bushro's 16,286 votes.