Pakatan convention: Malaysian pop singer Aishah says don't belittle views of celebrities

SHAH ALAM (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysian pop singer Wan Aishah Wan Ariffin, better known as Aishah, has urged all parties to respect and not belittle the views of artistes when they express their opinions on the cost of living.

Speaking at the Pakatan Harapan convention on Sunday (Jan 7), she said celebrities have the right to express their views including on current issues. "When we raise something, please do not bash us. We have the right to air our thoughts," she said.

Singing icon Sheila Majid recently made headlines with her tweet about the rising cost of living.

Aishah said she is standing up as a fellow artiste who has been in the industry for over 30 years and does not want to politicise the matter.

"We are voicing out because any political decisions will affect us. Please don't try to stop us as we are also professionals," she said.

Aishah added that celebrities should not be discriminated if Pakatan Harapan takes over the Federal Government.

"Do not forget us once you come into power," she said. "Don't invite us only during campaign time, but after that, you forget about us," she added.

The former lead vocalist of the band called Aishah and The Fan Club from New Zealand back in the late 1980s and early 1990s, made headlines with the hit song, Janji Manismu that won the Juara Lagu in 1990.

The popular band had a number of hits and released its first album, Sensation, in 1988, which climbed the three Top-20 singles in the New Zealand and Malaysian charts with songs like Sensation, Paradise and Call Me.

The band won the International Artiste of the Year at the 1991 New Zealand Music Awards. But the group broke up soon after.

Aishah, who was a student in New Zealand then, decided to return to Malaysia and picked up her career as a solo artiste recording songs in Malay.

She became the new darling of the music scene with hits like Janji Manismu, Camar Yang Pulang, Cinta Beralih Arah and Bahtera Merdeka.

Aishah also dabbled in politics and was unsuccessful when contesting the Jempol parliamentary seat in the Malaysian state of Negeri Sembilan for the opposition Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) in the 2013 general election against Barisan Nasional candidate Mohd Isa Samad.