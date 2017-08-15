Pahang village picked as home of 'king of durians'

PAHANG • A village in Pahang state in Malaysia has been chosen as the home of the country's "king of durians", the golden Musang King durian.

The Sungai Ruan village in Raub town is being promoted as a Malaysian eco-tourism destination in conjunction with the ongoing Visit Pahang Year 2017.

The village itself is located in an area in Pahang famous for its durian orchards.

At a ceremony last Saturday, China's economic and commerce attache in Malaysia, Ms Shi Ziming, noted that Chinese President Xi Jinping had sampled the Musang King in 2013 during his official visit to Malaysia and found the fruit "tasty and extraordinary".

"This species of durian definitely has the potential to go big and create a niche market in China," she said.

Malaysian Chinese Association vice-president Chew Mei Fun said that, several years ago, the price of the Musang King was about RM5 to RM12 per kilogram, but today it can go up to RM100 (S$30).

"This helps to raise the income of farmers and boost economic growth for the people of Raub," she said.

"The Musang King will now be an icon for Sungai Ruan to attract more visitors."