Pagoda going, going, gone

YANGON • Rising flood waters have swallowed a Buddhist pagoda in central Myanmar and sent tens of thousands fleeing their homes, as the government warned of more heavy rain ahead.

Dramatic footage circulating on social media showed the riverside pagoda sinking into the flood waters in Magway region, with shocked bystanders looking on as its golden spire disappeared beneath the waves.

Monk Pyinnya Linkara, who took the footage, said the pagoda was destroyed last Thursday.

"This pagoda was built in 2009, when it was far away from the river," he told Agence France- Presse by phone yesterday.

"Year by year, the river has eroded the land, and now the pagoda has fallen into the river."

At least two people have died and more than 90,000 people have been displaced by flooding across central and southern Myanmar this month, according to the government.

Floods have also caused havoc in other parts of Asia.

In India, monsoon rains have already triggered severe flooding in north-eastern states. In Assam alone, more than 1.75 million people have been affected by the current wave of floods. Yesterday, the eastern state of Odisha issued a flood alert following incessant rain.

Tens of thousands of people in north-eastern Japan were told to evacuate their homes on Sunday as heavy rain caused major flooding and cut some rail links, the authorities said. A tropical storm that hit central Vietnam last week killed at least eight people and damaged more than 6,000 houses, the central government said.

Another storm, named Sonca, is likely to strike northern-central Vietnam today or tomorrow.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS, XINHUA