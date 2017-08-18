Over 90,000 prisoners get remission of sentence on Indonesia's Independence Day

JAKARTA (BERNAMA) - A total of 92,816 prisoners across Indonesia received remission of their sentences by the government in conjunction with the 72nd National Day celebration on Thursday (Aug 17).

Law and Human Rights Minister Yasonna H Laoly said in a statement that 90,372 prisoners had their jail terms reduced, while 2,444 others were freed.

He said the remission was aimed at giving an opportunity to selected prisoners with good behaviour to return to normal lives and become better persons.

Yasonna was also quoted by online media as saying that the remission given also reduced national expenditure by Rp102 billion (S$103,800).

The Indonesian National Day celebration started with a ceremony to hoist the red-white flag in the compound of Istana Merdeka here.

President Joko Widodo, his deputy Jusuf Kalla and Cabinet members donned the customary attires during the ceremony in the compound of the palace.

Also present at the event on Thursday were the former presidents Bachruddin Jusuf Habibie, Megawati Soekarnoputri and Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono.

Indonesia gained independence and became a republic on Aug 17, 1945 with Soekarno as the first president.