Malaysia opposition harping on privatisation issue despite reply: Hishammuddin

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The Opposition will never be satisfied with any replies from the Defence Ministry over the allegations hurled against it on the land privatisation issue, said Minister Hishammuddin Hussein.

The Opposition, he added, will continue to "shift the goalposts" despite the prompt response by the ministry over the allegation made by Tan Sri Rafidah Aziz on the alleged privatisation of military-owned land.

She alleged that Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, who was defence minister in 2008, had recommended the privatisation of over 40,000ha of ministry or Armed Forces land to a company owned by three individuals, which was approved and implemented.

"I have informed the Armed Forces Fund Board to reply to her allegations as soon as possible. However the Opposition will never be happy with any reply as they only want to harp on the issue until May 9 (polling day)," Datuk Seri Hishammuddin said, adding that there was no need for the Prime Minister and himself to respond to the allegations.

Mr Hishammuddin was speaking after launching the ground-breaking ceremony of the construction of 3,500 apartment units for armed forces personnel, veterans and the ministry's civilian staff Kem Transmitter, Sungai Besi on Wednesday (Apr 11).

The project was launched under the "Satu Anggota Satu Rumah" programme.

The ministry plans to build 25,000 affordable homes for its personnel, veterans and staff by 2030.

Along with the launch, three families, one each from the army, navy and air force received a unit for free. The families were selected as those with the most in need of a new home.

Madam Fatimah Ibrahim, 34, said the promise of a new home for her and her five children was a dream come true. Her children are aged five to 13.

"It has been really difficult to make ends meet after my husband passed away last year," she said, adding that her husband was a Royal Malaysian Air Force captain.

"I am so grateful and excited to own a house. Thank you to the ministry for taking care of us," she said at the launch.