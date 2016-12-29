One suspect in Jakarta 'toilet murder' caught

Indonesian police yesterday nabbed one suspect in the shocking "toilet murder" case at a house in East Jakarta, while another suspect died after he was shot by police.

Police said they are looking for two more suspects in what they are calling a case of robbery.

Investigators were helped by a video recording from the home's closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera, which identified one of the four intruders as a known criminal.

The case has gripped the country, as news spread that six people were found dead on Tuesday in a tiny toilet in a house in the posh Pulo Mas residential area, about 15 minutes from downtown Jakarta.

A total of 11 people were locked inside the bathroom overnight by the robbers, who took valuables from the house.

The Indonesian media has meanwhile scrambled to find out more about Mr Dodi Triyono, the 59-year old property entrepreneur and architect who was killed along with two of his children and three other people.

National police chief Tito Karnavian said yesterday that two of the suspects were found hiding in Bekasi, West Java.

"Two have been arrested, one of them resisted arrest and died later due to a loss of blood," Mr Tito told a news briefing.

He named the duo as Ramlan Butarbutar, who was shot by police, and Erin Situmorang. "Although this is a common crime, a robbery, we were shocked by the number of victims," Mr Tito said.

He praised the police for the quick arrest.

Inspector-General M. Iriawan said police are looking for two other intruders.

Apart from looking into the CCTV footage, police also interrogated several witnesses.

Mr Dodi and his two children were buried yesterday, with relatives unable to hold back their tears at the funeral service in South Jakarta, The Jakarta Post reported.

The two murdered girls were Diona Arika Andra Putri, 16, and Dianita Gemma Dzalfayla, nine.

The funeral was attended by scores of relatives, including another of Mr Dodi's daughters, Zannette Kalila Azaira, 13, who survived the ordeal in the locked toilet.

Also killed were a friend of the girls and the family's two drivers.

Five bodies were discovered by neighbours on Tuesday morning in the bathroom. Another victim died later in hospital.

Suffocation is thought to be the cause of death.

Diona Arika had telephoned her mother a day before the incident.

"Her last words were 'Mama, I love you, miss you'," her mother Almyanda Saphirra told Tempo news website yesterday.

She is Mr Dodi's ex-wife and no longer lives in the house.

Indonesia TV news broadcasts yesterday showed pictures of Mr Dodi's lavish lifestyle. Photographs from his Instagram account showed him with a Ferrari, a Lamborghini and a Hummer, among several other luxury vehicles at his home.

The media also showed pictures of his living room, which has a swimming pool next to it.

Some ran pictures of the living room after the murder, with several bodies retrieved from the toilet sprawled on the carpet.

Mr Dodi's surviving daughter Zannette wrote on her Instagram page yesterday: "May papa, my elder sister and my younger sister be accepted by the side of Allah."