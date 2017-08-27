One killed, four others hurt in head-on collision near Genting Highlands

KUALA KUBU BARU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A man was killed and four others were seriously injured in an accident involving two cars along Jalan Batang Kali-Genting Highlands road in Malaysia.

Hulu Selangor OCPD Supt Lim Bak Phai said the incident occurred at about 3.30am Sunday (Aug 27) at KM12 of the road.

He said one of the cars, which was heading towards Genting Highlands, was believed to have gone out of control and swerved into the opposite lane and collided head-on with the other car.

The driver, identified as Mohd Saiful Mohd Hashim, 32, died on the spot while his passenger Aza Alfa Alaudin, 37, suffered a broken leg.

Supt Lim said the driver of the other car was identified as Ng Guan Soon who suffered serious injuries. His two women passengers, identified as Prakai Sae-See, 49, and Prakai Soe-See, 55, were also seriously injured.

All the injured were sent to the Selayang Hospital.