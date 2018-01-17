On alert for drones as Laos PM visits Myanmar

A security officer at the Shwedagon Pagoda in Yangon, Myanmar, carrying an anti-drone gun during the visit of Laotian Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith and his wife yesterday. Mr Thongloun and his delegation were on a two-day visit to Myanmar, the Laotian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press statement. This is the first visit to Myanmar by Mr Thongloun since he assumed office as Prime Minister in April 2016. The two sides signed three cooperation documents in the areas of electricity, science and technology, as well as the fight against corruption, shortly after high-level talks, Vientiane Times reported yesterday. President Htin Kyaw and PM Thongloun also said they valued the good relations between their two countries. As Visit Laos Year 2018 gets under way, both sides agreed to encourage more people-to-people visits.