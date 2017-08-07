North Korea defies US, China, says nukes non-negotiable

MANILA - North Korea ruled out on Monday (Aug 7) chances of negotiations over its nuclear ambition, and accused the United States of "rigging" voting at the United Nations Security Council.

"We will, under no circumstances, put the nukes and ballistics rockets on the negotiating table," the North's Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho said in remarks he delivered at the Asean Regional Forum in Manila.

Mr Ri reiterated that North Korea's possession of nuclear weapons "is a legitimate option for self-defence in the face of clear and real nuclear threat posed by the US".

He insisted Pyongyang “shall not flinch even an inch from the road to bolstering up the nuclear forces chosen by ourselves, unless the hostility policy and nuclear threat of the US against (North Korea) are fundamentally eliminated”.

Mr Ri also warned that the US was pushing the situation in the Korean peninsula “further into the extreme, with the danger of conflict on continuous increase”.