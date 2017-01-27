No talks with DAP, willing to speak with Mahathir's PPBM: PAS chief

MARANG, Malaysia - Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) chief Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang said on Friday (Jan 27) that his party has shut the door on any possible cooperation with the Democratic Action Party as the DAP has not shown any support for his party's Islamic cause.

Datuk Seri Hadi said the decision was a matter of principle. He alleged that the DAP was against Islam while the PAS was striving for the formation of an Islamic government, reported the New Straits Times.

"DAP showed its true colours to the Muslims in Penang. It failed to look after the interests of the people in Penang although it had one term to do so," he told reporters after a lecture at the Rusila mosque today. "We (Pas) are not just talking about winning the general elections, but we want to bring about changes. Our agenda (DAP and PAS) is different," he said.

Mr Hadi was responding to DAP stalwart Lim Kit Siang's recent statement expressing willingness to cooperate with the PAS as the Islamic party was ready to commit to saving Malaysia from becoming a "global kleptocracy".

Mr Hadi also said PAS was willing to cooperate with Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad's Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM), as the former prime minister had been making consistent statements.

"We can talk. This is a democratic country," said Mr Hadi, reported the New Straits Times.