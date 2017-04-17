No 'special treatment' as Special Functions Minister, says Hishammuddin

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Freshly-minted Special Functions Minister Hishammuddin Hussein does not regard his new role as being given "special treatment", but a duty entrusted to him to be carried out with utmost sincerity and honesty.

"My main task now is to help the Prime Minister with safeguarding security in Sabah," he said.

Datuk Seri Hishammuddin, who is also Defence Minister, said safeguarding Sabah is just one of his many tasks as Special Functions Minister with more yet to come.

Apart from helping the Prime Minister, who is also head of the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (Esszone) committee, Mr Hishammuddin would also work closely with the Esszone advisory board jointly-chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Musa Aman.

"It could be anything and everything - but I am not ready to announce them yet," he said.

Mr Hishammuddin also told certain parties to stop pitting him against Dr Ahmad Zahid, saying that he maintains a tight relationship with Cabinet ministers.

"These parties have their own agenda. We are actually closing ranks," he said. "I would rather focus on my duties than take heed of such parties who cannot be satisfied," he said.

Mr Hishammuddin and Dr Ahmad Zahid have begun discussions on how to get the people more involved in safeguarding security in Sabah and the Esszone.

"He has suggested we get the fishermen involved, to be our eyes and ears and we plan to carry out this coordinated approach in the near future," he said.

Mr Hishammuddin was appointed Special Functions Minister on April 12.