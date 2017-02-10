No minister is quitting, says Malaysian PM Najib Razak

KUALA LUMPUR (BERNAMA) - Prime Minister Najib Razak on Friday (Feb 10) denied that any minister is resigning from his post.

"No Minister has informed me that he is quitting. I shall assume Azmin is telling a lie to create a stir unless he can reveal the name," Datuk Seri Najib said in his posting on Facebook and Twitter.

Earlier on Friday, Selangor Menteri Besar Mohamed Azmin Ali tweeted on his official Twitter page questioning the resignation of an unnamed minister in order to avoid being associated with the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) issue.

Datuk Seri Azmin tweeted: "Is it true that a Senior Minister has resigned from his post? It is said that he did not want to conspire in the 1MDB. Try and follow developments."