Malaysia election: No downsizing of civil service by Pakatan Harapan, Azmin dismisses allegations as fake news

SHAH ALAM (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Selangor government servants have been reassured by caretaker Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azmin Ali that the state's civil service will not be downsized by the Pakatan Harapan administration.

"Allegations by certain quarters that there are efforts to downsize the civil service are a lie intended to propagate fake news among government staff and cause suspicion among them," Mr Azmin said in his speech before presenting excellent service awards to 152 Selangor civil servants.

Mr Azmin said he was certain that this attempt would not influence the state's civil servants.

"I have reiterated many times that Selangor's civil service is par excellence, and is the backbone of the state government in spurring development and progress for the people," Mr Azmin said in his speech.

"I have no doubt that our government officers and civil servants are mature, smart and wise and can make their own judgement."

Meanwhile, speculation is rife over where the incumbent Gombak MP and Bukit Antarabangsa assemblyman will be contesting in the general election.

Mr Azmin was tight-lipped on the matter and said discussions were still ongoing.