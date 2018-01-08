No choice but to fight, Rohingya militants say

YANGON • Rohingya Muslim insurgents said they have no option but to fight what they called Myanmar state-sponsored terrorism to defend the Rohingya community .

They are also demanding that the Rohingya be consulted on all decisions affecting their future.

The Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (Arsa) launched raids on the Myanmar security forces on Aug 25 last year, which sparked sweeping counter-insurgency operations in the Muslim-majority north of Rakhine state. The operations led to widespread violence and arson, and sparked an exodus of about 650,000 Rohingya villagers to Bangladesh.

The Myanmar military campaign has been condemned by the United Nations, which called it ethnic cleansing - a claim that Buddhist-majority Myanmar has rejected.

But since the August raids, the small insurgent group has launched few, if any, attacks until Friday, when its fighters ambushed a Myanmar military truck and wounded several members of the security forces.

"Arsa has... no other option but to combat 'Burmese state-sponsored terrorism' against the Rohingya population for the purpose of defending, salvaging and protecting the Rohingya community," the group said in a statement signed by its leader Ata Ullah, and posted on Twitter.

"Rohingya people must be consulted in all decision-making that affects their humanitarian needs and political future," it added.

Arsa claimed responsibility for the Friday ambush but gave no details of the clash.

Myanmar and Bangladesh have been discussing a plan to repatriate the refugees but more insecurity in Myanmar is likely to raise even more doubts about how quickly that might happen. The refugees have complained that they were not consulted on the plan.

Myanmar government spokesman Zaw Htay said the insurgents were trying to delay the repatriation of refugees from Bangladesh under a plan the two governments have been working on. "Arsa aims to frighten those who are considering returning, to show that the region doesn't have peace," he said.

Myanmar and Bangladesh have been discussing a plan to repatriate the refugees but more insecurity in Myanmar is likely to raise even more doubts about how quickly that might happen. The refugees have complained that they were not consulted on the plan.

Details of the repatriation plan have yet to be finalised and many questions remain, not only about security but also about the terms refugees will return under, and whether they will be able to go back to their homes or be resettled in camps.

The Rohingya have, for years, been denied citizenship, freedom of movement and access to services such as healthcare. Myanmar regards them as illegal immigrants from Bangladesh.

Mr Zaw Htay rejected the Arsa call for the Rohingya to be consulted, saying the government was already negotiating with leaders of the Buddhist and Muslim communities.

"We will not accept terrorism, and we will fight against them until the end," he said, adding that no one should offer any support to the group.

REUTERS