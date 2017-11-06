Ng Eng Hen holds meeting with Thai DPM

BANGKOK - Singapore defence minister Ng Eng Hen held a bilateral meeting with his counterpart Prawit Wongsuwan on Monday morning (Nov 6).

Dr Ng met General Prawit, who is also deputy prime minister, after attending the Asian Defence and Security Exhibition 2017 at Impact exhibition and convention centre just outside Bangkok in the morning.

He is also expected to call on Thai premier Prayut Chan-o-cha today.

Dr Ng, who arrived in Bangkok on Sunday (Nov 5), will leave on Tuesday (Nov 7). He is accompanied by Mr Keith Tan, the deputy secretary (policy) at Singapore's Ministry of Defence (Mindef), other Mindef officials, as well as military officials.

Singapore and Thailand have close defence relations. Singapore trains its troops in Thailand, while officers on both sides maintain contact through annual exercises like Cobra Gold and Cope Tiger.