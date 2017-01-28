New year mass migration

BEIJING • Mr Xu Zhengming was lugging a 36-inch flat-screen television set through the Beijing West Railway Station on his way home for Chinese New Year.

"I get to go back just once a year. It's a long way," Mr Xu said as he heaved the television set, bundled in protective clothing, through the railway station. He was headed to a village outside Chengdu, the capital of the south-western province of Sichuan, a journey he estimated would take about 20 hours.

"My father is in the countryside, and the family is hard up," said Mr Xu, a middle-aged construction labourer in Beijing, the Chinese capital. "He always wanted a flat-screen television set, so I'm taking mine home to give him."

He and most other passengers at this cavernous, thrumming station were among hundreds of millions of Chinese on the move for the Chinese New Year. Many wore red hats or scarves, the colour of good luck.

While the total number of holiday travellers is hard to pin down, this is the world's largest annual migration.

CHINA'S CNY TRAVEL RUSH IN NUMBERS

3b Estimated trips to be made via rail, road, air and water during the Chinese New Year period, from Jan 13 to Feb 21 83m People who travelled on Jan 24 3,570 Trains in service 356m Expected trips to be made via rail during this period

In the days before the holiday, big cities like Beijing and the coastal industrial regions exhale tens of millions of workers who head back to their home towns and villages by train, plane, bus, car and motorbike for this family holiday of marathon eating, fireworks and paying respects to relatives. This year, the festivities started yesterday evening, when the country said goodbye to the Year of the Monkey and welcomed the Year of the Rooster.

On Thursday, the Beijing West Railway Station hummed like a giant boot camp, with the police, paramilitary troops and station staff members hustling passengers into waiting rooms to be corralled onto trains. Workers at the station said the holiday rush was more orderly than a decade ago, when heaving crowds threatened to overwhelm stations.

"It used to be crazy, but it's a lot better now," said Mr Yang Guibao, a bald 64-year-old cleaner at the station. "They add many more trains for the Spring Festival, and the passengers don't have to be so packed," he said, using another name for the Chinese New Year.

With a wag of his finger, he warned: "There are still pickpockets around, but there are also plainclothes cops."

China's trains have become more numerous and faster than even a few years ago. China's expanding high-speed rail network now covers about 20,100km of track. The railway administration has cracked down on ticket scalpers, and it has become common to buy tickets online or from vending machines.

The annual travel rush has also spawned "ticket snatching apps": software that charges a fee to improve the odds of getting coveted rail tickets. They have been criticised by the state media and some users as being akin to modern-day touting. "High demand for rail tickets during the New Year season cannot be an excuse for snatching apps to rob consumers, disturb public order and even push up the price," People's Daily, the official newspaper of the ruling Communist Party, said in a commentary earlier this month.

While the holiday migration is still daunting, it's not as crazy as before. "Before, it took a day on a train, but now it takes 31/2 hours," said Ms Zhang Guiping, a 62-year- old businesswoman waiting for a train to Fuping, a county in Hebei province. "There are more trains, the security checks take less time and it's easier to buy tickets."

The Chinese transport authorities have estimated that people will make close to three billion journeys over this Chinese New Year travel period, including 356 million trips by train. The official Chinese New Year break lasts a week, but the traditional festival ends after its 15th day. Many migrant workers linger at home for precious time with children and parents, whom they rarely or never see the rest of the year.

NYTIMES, REUTERS