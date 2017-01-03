New Year injuries plunge on 'fear of Duterte'

MANILA • Fears that Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte would severely punish revellers who celebrate the New Year with firecrackers caused a "remarkable" decline in injuries, the health minister said yesterday.

Every year, the country indulges in New Year's Eve merrymaking that leaves hundreds maimed, as people set off firecrackers and fire guns in the air in loud and raucous overnight celebrations.

But Health Secretary Paulyn Ubial said injuries during this year's revelry were the lowest in 10 years after Mr Duterte said he was considering repeating a ban on firecrackers, which he imposed when he was mayor of Davao.

"People are now afraid to light firecrackers because of the President," Dr Ubial said. "They have this impression that somehow, they will get caught or they will be punished." He said 350 were injured by firecrackers and fireworks in this year's revelry, compared with a 10-year average of 1,000.

Mr Duterte has drawn global criticism, including from the US and the United Nations, for a war on drugs that has killed over 5,000 people. He won last year's elections by a landslide on a promise to eradicate narcotics by killing tens of thousands of criminals. He also vowed to roll out Davao-style law-and-order measures nationwide, including banning smoking in restaurants and hotels, and curbing drinking in public places.

Mr Duterte last month said he would issue an order to ban people from using firecrackers, limiting their use to community fireworks displays. "The least that I can say or do is just to issue a warning that it's very, very dangerous," he said, pending the order's release.

Mr Duterte said he was concerned about children, who make up most of the victims.

Dr Ubial said the trend continued this year, with a three-year-old suffering a hand injury in Luzon.

The worst case involved a 15-year-old girl, who slipped into a coma after a stray bullet hit her head while she was watching a fireworks display in Manila's neighbouring district of Malabon.

"This is one of our saddest incidents," Dr Ubial said. "Even if it's now down to 350 (injuries), that is still a lot of misery."

Meanwhile, there could be more restrictions on the manufacture, sale and use of firecrackers in the Philippines, based on what some lawmakers are proposing as amendments to the current law regulating the industry, the local media has reported.

Firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices could in future bear labels indicating the names and addresses of manufacturers and distributors, The Philippine Star reported. They would also not be sold to anyone below 18.

