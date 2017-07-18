New law gives Thai King control over royal assets

BANGKOK • A new law giving Thailand's King direct control over royal assets worth billions of dollars went into force yesterday, the latest move by an increasingly assertive monarch to consolidate his power.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn inherited one of the world's great fortunes in October last year, following the death of his father, King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who ruled for seven decades.

Thailand's monarchy is shielded from both criticism and scrutiny by a draconian lese majeste law and does not declare its wealth.

But analysts say that the Chakris are one of the world's wealthiest royal dynasties, with estimates varying between US$30 billion (S$41 billion) and US$60 billion.

Most of this wealth is controlled by the opaque Crown Property Bureau (CPB), a vast portfolio that includes massive property ownership and investments in major firms.

On Sunday, the Royal Gazette published a new law governing the CPB that was passed by the junta's rubber-stamp legislature last week and went into effect yesterday.

The main change gives King Maha Vajiralongkorn power to appoint all members of the committee that oversees the CPB.

Under the previous law, the committee's chairman was the finance minister, a move meant to ensure some semblance of government oversight. That rule has now been removed, allowing King Maha Vajiralongkorn free rein to appoint who he likes to head the committee.

It is the first time in 69 years that the law has been changed.

The country's first succession in 70 years stirred anxiety among power brokers about how the new monarch would manage those complex relationships. Since King Bhumibol's death, a series of legal changes have been made which analysts say strengthens King Maha Vajiralongkorn's power.

At the request of the new King's office, the junta waved through constitutional amendments earlier this year.

Among these was a provision allowing the King to travel overseas without having to appoint a regent in his stead, and an end to the need for all royal decrees to be countersigned by a government official.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn also took direct control of five state agencies overseeing royal affairs and palace security that were previously under government or military control.

