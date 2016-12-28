Neighbour recalls 'horrible' crime scene of Jakarta toilet murder

JAKARTA (JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A neighbour of the man who was killed after being locked up in a toilet with 10 others in an apparent murder said the scene of the crime was "horrible".

"The people were piled on top of each other as though they were not human. Some were crushed and suffocated. There was blood on the bathroom floor," Mr Lutfi, 34, who was one of the neighbours who discovered the bodies, said on Tuesday (Dec 27) as quoted by Warta Kota.

He said one of the victims was not fully clothed, adding: "I covered her body with a rug because I couldn't find anything else."

"What the criminals did was heinous. I flinched at seeing the scene," he said.

Five people were found dead at the scene while another died later.

The six fatalities have been identified as Mr Dodi Triono, a 59-year-old property entrepreneur who had a few major prominent projects in Jakarta; his daughters Diona Arika Andra Putri, 16, and Dianita Gemma Dzalfayla, 9, a friend of one of the daughters, Amel, and two drivers Yanto and Tasrok.

The five surviving victims included another of Mr Dodi's daughters, Zanette Kalila Azaria, 13, and the family maid Santi.

Police are treating the case as murder as no valuables had been taken from the house, where Mr Dodi lived with his second wife.

Witnesses said the intruders arrived at Mr Dodi's house on Monday afternoon, and the victims were rescued only at about 8am on Tuesday, after a visiting family friend noticed the main door to the house had been left open and heard moaning and cries for help.

Some of those who died had light bruises, but there was no other cause of death besides suffocation, police said.