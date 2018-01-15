Narrow escape for three after car plunges down collapsed road near Malaysian town of Mersing

MERSING - Three people escaped death when the vehicle they were travelling in skidded and plunged into a ravine near a 15m deep landslide along a road in the Malaysian state of Johor on Monday (Jan 15).

The incident happened in the town of Mersing at KM16 along the Jalan Jemaluang - Mersing road at 2.30am, The Star reported.

Mersing district police chief Cyril Edward Nuing said one of the victims, identified as Swee Ah Peng, 60, suffered a minor injury and was sent to Mersing Hospital for treatment.

He said, however, that police had yet to identify the other two victims who were involved in the incident.

"As soon as police arrived at the scene, the injured victim was already rushed to the hospital while the other two victims had left for Senai International Airport," he said in a statement.

Road users who are travelling to Mersing or Kuantan or from Mersing to Johor Bahru are advised to use the alternative road at Jalan Nitar-Jemaluang.

He added that the road would remain closed until further notice as the cave-in had affected 70m of the road and was not passable to heavy or light vehicles.