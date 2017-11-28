Naming and 'shaming' the top polluters

Along the shoreline of a man-made island south of Manila, volunteers picked up garbage washed up from Manila Bay.

By day's end, they had at least 50 sacks of plastic wrappers, sachets, straws and bottles, used garments, polystyrene, footwear and toys.

When the sun rises the next day, though, the beach will be again covered in a thick layer of trash. It's a cycle that environmental activists like Ms Abigail Aguilar, of Greenpeace Philippines, want to end.

This year, groups like Greenpeace are taking a new tack. They are "shaming" consumer giants to force them to find environmentally friendly alternatives to cheap, disposable plastic products.

A week-long cleanup of Freedom Island, a marine sanctuary off a fisherman's wharf in Paranaque city, an hour south of Manila, yielded over 54,200 pieces, or about 1,040 kg, of plastic waste, half the total collected.

There were also diapers, sanitary napkins and glass recovered during the cleanup in September.

Out of the plastics collected, half were plastic bags, and 33 per cent were single-and multi-layer packaging materials, mostly sachets. The rest were plastic bottles, hard plastics and drinking straws.

Nestle, Unilever, and Procter & Gamble led the "brand audit" of plastic products collected. Other items came from Philippine manufacturers Universal Robina, Nutri Asia and Liwayway.

"These corporations are the missing piece in the global fight against plastic pollution," said Ms Aguilar.

Greenpeace said plastic waste was a particularly serious problem in "sachet economies" like the Philippines and other developing countries, where people on limited incomes buy cheap goods, such as shampoos, in small quantities.

Other products sold in single-use sachets include instant coffee, cooking oil, food seasoning and toothpaste. These disposable sachets usually end up in landfills or as litter or marine debris.

Mr Froilan Grate, executive director of Gaia Philippines, said that companies which are responsible for much of the plastic waste should be compelled to come up with less toxic packaging for their products.

"These companies have the resources to study and identify alternatives that can work for consumers. We don't have to do the thinking for them when they're earning billions from products they sell to us," said Mr Grate.

Among the companies that were cited in the Manila Bay cleanup, only Nestle offered to work with advocates. But the solutions it offered involved incineration, which Mr Grate said "creates another toxic solution that we have to address".