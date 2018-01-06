Naked motorcyclist in Malaysia taken to hospital for treatment

TELUK INTAN (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The motorcyclist who went for a joyride in the nude here has been taken to a hospital for treatment.

Hilir Perak OCPD Asst Comm Mohd Marzhuki Mohd Mokhtar said the man, in his 30s, was taken to the hospital by his family.

"After receiving information about the matter at 5pm yesterday (Jan 5), we went to look for the man and found him with his family," he said.

"He is mentally unsound and has a record with the hospital," he added.

It was reported that the man was spotted riding around town here completely nude.

The incident is believed to have occurred on Friday afternoon, with a video appearing as early as 1pm.

Several videos of the naked man on the motorcycle have since gone viral on social media.