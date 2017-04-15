Najib urges pro-govt social media activists to go on offensive as Malaysia election looms

KUALA LUMPUR (Bernama) - Malaysia Prime Minister Najib Tun Razak said it is time for social media activists who support the Barisan Nasional (BN) ruling coalition to go on the offensive in cyberspace to defend the government and help BN stay in power.

"We have long been in defensive mode. Enough. It is now time to attack!," he said in a post Sunday (April 15) titled "2017 Social Media Activists Assembly" on his blog najibrazak.com.

The Prime Minister said that he was confident of the role played by pro-BN government activists as they want to be seen as nationalists in the new battlefield.

Najib said today's battlefields such elections had changed and were no longer physical or face-to-face but in cyberspace.

He urged his supporters to avoid internal feuds and expand their cyber network so that messages are delivered to the people more effectively.

Malaysia's 14th general election does not need to be held until August next year but is widely expected to be called this year.

He accused the opposition of using "lies" to mislead the people in the previous election, referring to allegations that the government had flown in "phantom voters" from Bangladesh and had engineered blackouts to manipulate votes.

The opposition alliance nearly defeated the BN coalition in the 2013 General Election. The opposition won the popular vote for the first time in 13 nationwide polls since Malaysia gained independence.